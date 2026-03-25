Profile

Anne Christopher works as assistant general counsel at global pharma giant Pfizer, where she has been for nearly 10 years.

Christopher joined Pfizer as senior counsel IP in 2015 and progressed to her current role in 2024. She is based in Melbourne.

She was previously senior counsel IP at Hospira—a US global pharmaceutical and medical device company with headquarters in Illinois. The company was acquired by Pfizer in 2015.