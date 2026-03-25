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Anne Christopher

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Key details

  • Job title: Assistant General Counsel—IP
  • Organisation:Pfizer
  • Geography: Australia
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Anne Christopher works as assistant general counsel at global pharma giant Pfizer, where she has been for nearly 10 years. 

Christopher joined Pfizer as senior counsel IP in 2015 and progressed to her current role in 2024. She is based in Melbourne.

She was previously senior counsel IP at Hospira—a US global pharmaceutical and medical device company with headquarters in Illinois. The company was acquired by Pfizer in 2015.

Comments

“Anne is an amazing operator—her responsiveness, judgement and collaborative work style is at a level I have never seen before. Her knowledge of pharma patent litigation around the world is unmatched. She is also a delightful person, I couldn’t recommend her more highly.”

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