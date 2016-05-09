Subscribe
9 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsVictor Lee and Jesse Peng

Taiwan: Pfizer stumped by royalty-free licence

Pfizer Ireland launched an action against a Taiwanese drug store alleging infringement of its Viagra patent number 083372 by selling generic drugs for curing erectile dysfunction. The ‘372 patent was supposed to expire on May 12, 2014, but was extended to July 2, 2016. Pfizer sought an injunction on sales of the allegedly infringing drugs as well as monetary damages. The respondent argued that Pfizer did not have standing to sue. In the judgment, the court dismissed Pfizer’s claims.

A claim for damages resulting from infringement is meant to indemnify a plaintiff’s actual loss instead of awarding any additional gains. This means that damages will usually be granted when an actual loss is found. This is deeply rooted in the Taiwan Civil Code under the principle of indemnity and is also provided for in the Patent Act.

Although the law provides several methods of calculation, these merely serve as a convenient approach to reach a proper amount of damages. In other words, the law does not create an exception to the patentee’s burden to prove its own loss and the principle of indemnity.

Therefore, in the event that no actual losses are found or where the patentee fails to prove such losses, the patentee’s damages claim will not be supported by the court.

The court analysed Pfizer’s legal standing to sue for infringement. The company claimed only for damages incurred since the initiation of the action on February 7, 2012. However, Pfizer had granted the exclusive licence to Pfizer Taiwan on January 1, 2012 without receiving any royalties. That is, Pfizer Ireland had given away the entire scope of the patent rights to another entity before raising the issues in court.

Pfizer Ireland apparently had no power to practise the patent during the rest of the patent term. Most important, since the licensee did not promise anything in return for the patent licence, Pfizer Ireland’s royalty income, which remained at zero, was therefore not affected by any changes in the sales of the patented drug.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO