Uzoamaka Emerole
Key details
- Job title:Partner
- Jurisdiction:Nigeria
- Practice area:Media, Entertainment
Uzoamaka Emerole leads the IP department at ACAS Law, and she has garnered 16 years of experience in every aspect of IP law. She provides legal support on diverse local and multi-jurisdictional transactions ranging from securing protection, management, prosecution, enforcement, acquisition, transfer, and exploitation of all types of IP rights. Emerole regularly participates in merger and acquisition deals, legal due diligence and audit exercises; and her expertise includes pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and medical device products. Her professional affiliations include the Nigerian Bar Association, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria, and the International Trademark Association. She is a member of Women in IP Nigeria, a network that develops programmes to promote women in IP.