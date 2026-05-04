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From Risk to Reward: Al and the IP Profession

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies increases across IP departments and law firms, traditional roles, responsibilities, and working practices are being fundamentally reshaped. 

For our third annual industry research, Questel surveyed 500+ IP practitioners worldwide to measure AI adoption in the IP sector, assess its impact on professional duties, gather feedback on quality and performance, and identify emerging trends that will influence IP practice over the next five years. 

Download our 2026 Report 'From Risk to Reward: AI and the IP Profession' for insights and analysis that will help your organization harness the potential of AI for IP.

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Editor's picks

WATCH: Olaplex head of IP shares what's on the minds of in-house counsel at INTA 2026
In-House
WATCH: Olaplex head of IP shares what's on the minds of in-house counsel at INTA 2026
4 May 2026

Editor's picks

In-House
WATCH: Olaplex head of IP shares what's on the minds of in-house counsel at INTA 2026
4 May 2026
Trademarks
WATCH: London hosting INTA is a ‘privilege’
3 May 2026
Patents
Brussels under scrutiny for IP policy as US flags risks to innovation
1 May 2026
AI
Taylor Swift turns to trademarks over ‘blank space’ in AI law
29 April 2026
In-House
In-house interview: Why tackling piracy is ‘like the war on drugs’
29 April 2026
Patents
Start to finish: Marathon milestone highlights IP’s role in sport
27 April 2026