From Risk to Reward: Al and the IP Profession

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies increases across IP departments and law firms, traditional roles, responsibilities, and working practices are being fundamentally reshaped.

For our third annual industry research, Questel surveyed 500+ IP practitioners worldwide to measure AI adoption in the IP sector, assess its impact on professional duties, gather feedback on quality and performance, and identify emerging trends that will influence IP practice over the next five years.

Download our 2026 Report 'From Risk to Reward: AI and the IP Profession' for insights and analysis that will help your organization harness the potential of AI for IP.