denis-makarenko-shutterstock-com-kylie-minogue-
21 March 2016Trademarks

WIPR survey: Readers back Minogue in ‘Kylie’ TM battle

Kylie Jenner may not be able to get Kylie Minogue out of her head any time soon as both prepare for a clash at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), but the Australian singer will have the support of the majority of WIPR readers going into the battle.

In our recent survey, the majority of respondents backed the Australian singer to win in her opposition to the television star’s trademark application for the term ‘Kylie’.

Last month, WIPR reported that Minogue had opposed Jenner’s trademark application at the USPTO arguing that it would dilute her brand.

Minogue described Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality” and pointed to criticism from disability and African American rights groups as evidence that any association between the two would dilute the singer’s brands.

In total, 58% of readers backed the Australian singer in protecting her brand.

“Minogue is an international artist who has been in the music scene for many years, even before Jenner was born,” one reader noted.

“Minogue is the most famous Kylie in the world,” another said.

But this may not be the end of the story as lawyers representing Minogue recently said they plan to oppose another ‘Kylie’ trademark filed by the television star.

Keeping things in perspective, one reader told WIPR that “it’s just a name”.

For this week’s survey, we ask: “On March 23 some sweeping changes to the EU trademark system come into effect. Are you adequately prepared for them?”

