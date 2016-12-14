Subscribe
tinseltown-shutterstock-com-kardashians-
14 December 2016Trademarks

Keeping up with the Kardashians’ trademark disputes

Now a household name, the Kardashian sisters are best known for their reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and numerous business ventures. But there are also several trademark disputes involving the family that have taken place this year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the sisters were attempting to stop their future sister-in-law, Blac Chyna, from trademarking what will become her married name.

In May, Chyna (real name Angela Renee White)  filed an application to register ‘Angela Renee Kardashian’as a trademark for classes 35 (advertising services) and 41 (entertainment services).

But, it seems the Kardashian sisters were not impressed.

In December, the sisters’companies  opposed the application, claiming “priority and likelihood of confusion, dilution by blurring, dilution by garnishment, and false suggestion of a connection with persons”, or that it brings them into contempt or disrepute.

Between them, the sisters own numerous trademarks, including ‘Kardashian’and ‘Kardashians’in classes 35 and 41.

“Opposers, and each of them, will suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register,”said the opposition.

Back in February this year, WIPR  revealed that Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue opposed Kylie Jenner’s US trademark application for the term ‘Kylie’.

Jenner, who is half-sister to the Kardashians, was seeking protection for the term in connection with advertising services. The application was published for opposition in August last year.

In March, Jenner  filed a motion to suspend proceedings for six months as a result of settlement discussions. The suspension was  granted in April.

But the trademark battle continued, with KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, filing two motions to consolidate related proceedings, in  June and  October this year.

The June motion consolidated the original opposition with another ‘Kylie’trademark  opposition, this time for classes 41 (entertainment services) and 45 (providing information by means of a global computer network in the field of fashion).

The October motion attempted to consolidate Minogue’s two ‘Kylie’mark oppositions with another opposition to the mark ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Filed in September last year for class 3, ’Kylie Cosmetics’was published in August. KDB  filed its opposition in October this year.

Soon after, Jenner  filed a motion to suspend proceedings for 60 days of the two ‘Kylie’oppositions, pending settlement discussions. Time is almost up on the suspension.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner embroiled in IP suits
27 July 2017   Kim Kardashian West and her half-sister Kylie Jenner have once again found themselves embroiled in IP lawsuits.
Patents
Kim Kardashian and Urban Outfitters sued for $100m over ‘selfie’ phone cases
1 August 2017   Kim Kardashian West has found herself at the centre of another IP lawsuit, just days after being sued for trademark infringement.
Trademarks
Kardashian sisters continue to mull TM opposition
4 January 2018   Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian appear to be taking their time considering whether to oppose a trademark filed for bakery goods.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide