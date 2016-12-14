Keeping up with the Kardashians’ trademark disputes

Now a household name, the Kardashian sisters are best known for their reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and numerous business ventures. But there are also several trademark disputes involving the family that have taken place this year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the sisters were attempting to stop their future sister-in-law, Blac Chyna, from trademarking what will become her married name.

In May, Chyna (real name Angela Renee White) filed an application to register ‘Angela Renee Kardashian’as a trademark for classes 35 (advertising services) and 41 (entertainment services).

But, it seems the Kardashian sisters were not impressed.

In December, the sisters’companies opposed the application, claiming “priority and likelihood of confusion, dilution by blurring, dilution by garnishment, and false suggestion of a connection with persons”, or that it brings them into contempt or disrepute.

Between them, the sisters own numerous trademarks, including ‘Kardashian’and ‘Kardashians’in classes 35 and 41.

“Opposers, and each of them, will suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register,”said the opposition.

Back in February this year, WIPR revealed that Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue opposed Kylie Jenner’s US trademark application for the term ‘Kylie’.

Jenner, who is half-sister to the Kardashians, was seeking protection for the term in connection with advertising services. The application was published for opposition in August last year.

In March, Jenner filed a motion to suspend proceedings for six months as a result of settlement discussions. The suspension was granted in April.

But the trademark battle continued, with KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, filing two motions to consolidate related proceedings, in June and October this year.

The June motion consolidated the original opposition with another ‘Kylie’trademark opposition, this time for classes 41 (entertainment services) and 45 (providing information by means of a global computer network in the field of fashion).

The October motion attempted to consolidate Minogue’s two ‘Kylie’mark oppositions with another opposition to the mark ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Filed in September last year for class 3, ’Kylie Cosmetics’was published in August. KDB filed its opposition in October this year.

Soon after, Jenner filed a motion to suspend proceedings for 60 days of the two ‘Kylie’oppositions, pending settlement discussions. Time is almost up on the suspension.