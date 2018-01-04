Kardashian sisters continue to mull TM opposition

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian appear to be taking their time considering whether to oppose a trademark filed for bakery goods.

Three companies owned by the three Kardashian sisters filed the latest application to extend the time to file an opposition yesterday, January 3.

In total, the companies have filed two applications each to extend the time, since October last year.

‘Kardashian Bakery & Grill’, US number 87,426,443, is the mark at the centre of the potential dispute.

Filed in April 2017, the mark covers bakery goods in class 30 and is owned by Hratch Kardachian, a Michigan-based individual

The latest extension will last until March 4, giving the Kardashians additional time to investigate the claim and confer with counsel.

The Kardashian sisters, and their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, regularly hit the headlines, even in the IP world.

In August, Kardashian West found herself at the centre of an IP lawsuit centring on selfie cases—smartphone cases that provide bright lighting.

California-based Snaplight claimed that selfie cases produced by LuMee infringe its US patent number 8,428,644, an “Integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device”.

Speaking to WIPR, Kardashian West’s spokesperson said the claim was “just another attempted shakedown”.

