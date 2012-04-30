Subscribe
1 May 2012Trademarks

WIPO data reveal cybersquatting rise

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced a record number of cybersquatting cases for 2011.

The number of trademark holders filing cybersquatting cases with WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center under procedures based on the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) rose to 2,764—an increase of 2.5 percent on 2010, and 9.4 percent on 2009.

Cybersquatting refers to the practice of bad faith registration, trafficking, or use of a domain name to profit from someone else’s trademark. The UDRP, introduced in 1999, allows trademark holders to resolve domain name disputes outside the courts.

To have a domain name transferred or suspended under the UDRP, a trademark holder is required to prove that the disputed domain is confusingly similar to its trademark, that it is used in bad faith and that the domain holder has no legitimate interest in that domain name.

Cases filed in 2011 involved complainants and respondents from 110 countries. US complainants filed 929 cases—more than any other country— followed by France with 300 and the UK with 244. The majority of cases (17.8 percent) concerned retail but the Internet and IT, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, also ranked highly. WIPO also received the first UDRP case concerning the new .xxx domain. Complainants included a range of household names such as Nestlé, Microsoft and Volkswagen.

With the increase in the number of generic top level domains (gTLDs) such as .com underway, a further rise in cases is expected in 2012. Speaking at a press conference, WIPO director general Francis Gurry said: “These UDRP filing trends illustrate that even under today’s domain name system, brand owners already have to make difficult choices for their stretched online enforcement resources.

With the domain name coordinating body, ICANN [the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers], allowing for a massive increase in the number of new domains, brand owners’ resources will likely be stretched further.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act