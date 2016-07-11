Subscribe
graduation-227215615-3
11 July 2016Trademarks

Warning over counterfeit graduation certificates

A UK organisation that aims to protect the legitimacy of higher education qualifications has warned graduates not to post pictures of themselves or their degree certificates online because they can be easily counterfeited.

Jayne Rowley, director of the Higher Education Degree Datacheck (HEDD), warned against posting “certificate selfies” as “they give fraudsters perfect templates to produce fake degree certificates”, particularly if posted onto social media accounts.

Rowley said logos and crests of institutions as well as signatures, stamps, holograms, and wording can be easily copied onto fake certificates and passed off as genuine to unwitting employers.

In a blog posted on the HEDD website, Rowley cited figures from the Credit Industry Fraud Avoidance System that social media platforms are hunting grounds for identity thieves and there has been a 52% increase in identity fraud against under 30s in the last 12 months.

“We’re contacting all university social media teams to ask them to get the message out to their students and also not to re-tweet pictures of their graduates holding certificates,” Rowley said.

“Degree certificates contain personal information—full names, dates of birth (in some cases), places of study, titles, year of graduation.

“Information like this can be used to piece together someone’s identity for fraud and is as precious and private as a passport, a driving licence or bank details,” she added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis