Subscribe
shutterstock-181615679-web
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
13 January 2015Trademarks

Van Halen settles lawsuit with ex-wife of member

US rock band Van Halen has settled a lawsuit with the ex-wife of one of its members after she used the band’s name for her company.

Last year drummer Alex Van Halen and his brother Eddie took legal action against Kelly Van Halen, from whom Alex divorced in 1996, after they discovered she was using her married name for an interior design company that she owns.

In their lawsuit, filed in October 2013 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, the band members claimed that her trademark applications for ‘Kelly Van Halen’ would cause confusion with the ‘Van Halen’ registrations.

In the complaint, ELVH, which manages the intellectual property of the rock band, claimed that the trademark applications were confusingly similar to the ‘Van Halen’ marks and that she was diluting them, passing off as the band, and committing unfair competition against Van Halen.

But last week, attorneys for both parties agreed that the lawsuit should be dismissed. As part of the settlement Kelly Van Halen can use her full name for her business but she has agreed not to get involved in any music-related services that may cause confusion with the band.

After divorcing from Alex, Kelly Van Halen named her construction and interior design company after herself. She attempted to register trademarks for products including chairs, children's blankets, bathing suits, building construction, interior design services, and more.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office’s trademark searching system there is a current trademark for the term ‘KVH’, which is owned by Kelly Van Halen and covers goods including blouses and coats.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Van Halen founder sues videographer for releasing rehearsal footage
29 January 2018   Eddie Van Halen, a founding member of US-rock band Van Halen, is suing a videographer for copyright infringement after he released rehearsal footage of Van Halen without consent.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown