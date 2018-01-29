Subscribe
29 January 2018

Van Halen founder sues videographer for releasing rehearsal footage

Eddie Van Halen, a founding member of US-rock band Van Halen, is suing a videographer (pdf) for copyright infringement after he released rehearsal footage of Van Halen without consent.

In a case filed on Friday, January 26 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, Eddie Van Halen and the band’s IP management company ELVH also accused the defendant of cybersquatting, violation of the right of publicity and breach of contract.

According to the claim, Andrew Bennett was invited to film rehearsal sessions of Eddie Van Halen and others with the intent of producing a DVD or video project. in 20016 However, Eddie Van Halen was tunhappy with the material and none of it was used commercially.

The suit alleged that Bennett had then threatened to release the subject material and claimed that he was never paid by Eddie Van Halen.

In 2015, the parties signed a settlement agreement. As part of the agreement, Bennett was required to provide ELVH with all of the video footage and audio footage featuring Eddie Van Halen and assign all copyright to the IP management company.

A hard drive containing the material was given to Van Halen, but Eddie Van Halen has alleged that the disk wasn’t operable.

Now, Bennett has allegedly violated the settlement and threatened to release the hard drive in full. Bennett reportedly released portions of the footage online on the website http://5150vault.com up until January 22, 2018. Upon request, this website was suspended.

Another website, http://thefiftyonefiftyvault.com has since been set up, allegedly with the same purpose of offering the material.

Van Halen has a 1986 album called “5150” (pronounced “fifty-one-fifty”).  The claim said that the name of the websites has caused and continues to cause damage to the plaintiffs.

Van Halen is seeking damages and injunctive relief against Bennett.

In 2015, WIPR reported that Eddie and his brother Alex Van Halen had settled a lawsuit with Alex’s ex-wife after she used the band’s name for her interior design company.

