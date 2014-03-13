Subscribe
rgb-horiz-1-line
13 March 2014Trademarks

US winery obtains injunction against global drinks group

A global drinks company that owns brands including Corona and Tsingtao beers has been ordered to stop selling a brand of wine after a court ruled its packaging was too similar to a US winemaker’s.

Constellation Brands was told its Rosatello wine brand was too similar to the Stella Rosa product, produced by San Antonio Winery.

The judgment, at the US District Court for the Central District of California on March 11, means Constellation Brands will have to change its packaging or stop selling the line of wines.

Both labels include the word ‘Rosa’ in similar red font and have a picture of a crown above the drink’s title.

Los Angeles-based San Antonio first filed a complaint in August last year, claiming the two products would cause confusion among consumers.

US District Judge John Kronstadt handed down the judgment.

“Defendants, their officers, agents, servants, employees, and all persons in active concert or participation with them who receive notice of this order, are preliminarily enjoined from importing, distributing, and or selling wine or other products that are packaged and or labelled as shown,” Kronstadt wrote.

“We are pleased that the court has issued the injunction to protect the Stella Rosa trademark,” said Anthony Riboli of San Antonio Winery.

“As an historic family-owned and family-run winery, it is imperative that we maintain the integrity of our products and traditions, and we are hopeful that our brand reputation will continue to be upheld by the law.”

Constellation Brands has been contacted for comment but has not responded so far..

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act