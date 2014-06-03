Subscribe
shutterstock-124714021-web
Photo: Dabarti CGI / Shutterstock.com
4 June 2014Trademarks

‘Uncle Mi’ counterfeiter locked away for nearly four years

US authorities have sentenced a man to 46 months in prison for his part in a “massive” international counterfeit goods conspiracy.

Ming Zheng, known as ‘Uncle Mi’, had already pleaded guilty to the associated charge of conspiracy to launder money.

The New Yorker helped to run an operation in which hundreds of containers of fake goods, mainly handbags, perfume and footwear, were imported from China to the US between 2009 and 2012.

It was one of the largest counterfeit goods smuggling and distribution operations ever seized by the US Department of Justice.

The authorities said if the goods were legitimate their retail value would have been more than $300 million.

US attorney for the District of New Jersey, Paul Fisman, who announced Zheng’s sentence on June 2, praised the special agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI for their investigation that led to the conviction.

The news comes three months after US authorities revealed that in the 12 months to October 2013, US border officials carried out more than 24,000 seizures of counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than $1 billion.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US customs seize counterfeit goods totalling $1 billion
26 March 2014   US border officials carried out more than 24,000 seizures of counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than $1 billion in the 12 months to October 2013, official figures show.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown