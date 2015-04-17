UK windows company re-brands after Intel letter

A UK business has changed its name following a “heavy handed” letter from multinational chip maker Intel, despite the two companies operating in separate industries.

US-based Intel had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Intell Windows, based in Sandwich in Kent, ordering it to change its name so it could “protect its trademark rights”.

Rob Smith, owner of the company, which has now re-branded itself as Intelligent Windows, told news website Kent Online: “They were just a bit heavy handed. They have forced us to change our name even though we’re not in the same business.”

Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor makers, while Intelligent Windows is part of a wider group called Intelligent Home Improvement Group, which provides windows, doors and conservatories for homes.

Smith added: “I ignored it at first because I thought it was a joke, but I had to take legal advice. It cost £1,800 ($2,700) just to send a letter back.

“The financial impact of having to change the name and all the logos is quite a lot but we’re not in a position to take on a £740 million turnover company.”

He added that changing the name, website, and logo of the company on all its vehicles and documents had cost around £15,000.

Intel, which has its headquarters in California, sent the letter to Smith’s business on January 5, although the company has only now re-branded.

The chip maker told WIPR that the Intel brand is “one of the most valued” in the world.

“Over the years we have invested billions of dollars to create that value. As with any other asset, we have an obligation to our shareholders to protect the value of our brand," a spokeswoman said.

"Unlike other intellectual property, trademark law requires a company like Intel to take proactive steps to protect its trademark or run the risk of losing its rights in the trademark,” she added.