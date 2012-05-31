Subscribe
wiprmjtobacco620
1 June 2012Trademarks

UK government considers removing cigarette branding

The UK government is considering removing all branding from cigarette packets sold in England, the health secretary Andrew Lansley has revealed.

Coming only a week after large shops and supermarkets were forced to hide cigarettes and tobacco from public view, Lansley said he will consult the public on the proposals. The public can comment on whether packing should remain the same or be altered, or whether a different option should be considered.

According to the minister, who is committed to reducing smoking, 5 percent of 11- to 15-year-olds regularly smoke. Nearly 100,000 UK citizens die every year because of the habit, he said.

Cigarette producers have been forced to publish graphic images illustrating the dangers of smoking but the proposals would represent a much greater step in the battle to cut smoking.

Australia is the only country to approve stripping cigarette packets of their branding. The ban will be introduced at the end of 2012, with cigarettes coming in dark olive green packets and brand names being printed in small font. Manufacturers there, including Philip Morris, have challenged the legislation in the courts.

The Tobacco Manufacturers’ Association, a UK trade body, has argued that plain packing could increase the number of counterfeited cigarettes available.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act