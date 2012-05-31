UK government considers removing cigarette branding

The UK government is considering removing all branding from cigarette packets sold in England, the health secretary Andrew Lansley has revealed.

Coming only a week after large shops and supermarkets were forced to hide cigarettes and tobacco from public view, Lansley said he will consult the public on the proposals. The public can comment on whether packing should remain the same or be altered, or whether a different option should be considered.

According to the minister, who is committed to reducing smoking, 5 percent of 11- to 15-year-olds regularly smoke. Nearly 100,000 UK citizens die every year because of the habit, he said.

Cigarette producers have been forced to publish graphic images illustrating the dangers of smoking but the proposals would represent a much greater step in the battle to cut smoking.

Australia is the only country to approve stripping cigarette packets of their branding. The ban will be introduced at the end of 2012, with cigarettes coming in dark olive green packets and brand names being printed in small font. Manufacturers there, including Philip Morris, have challenged the legislation in the courts.

The Tobacco Manufacturers’ Association, a UK trade body, has argued that plain packing could increase the number of counterfeited cigarettes available.