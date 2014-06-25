Subscribe
shutterstock-128609027-web
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
26 June 2014Trademarks

UK begins consultation on plain packaging

Plain packaging for tobacco products was brought a step closer today, June 26, after the UK government health minister Jane Ellison launched a public consultation over proposed regulations.

The consultation runs for six weeks, closing on August 7. It invites interested parties to register their views on the proposed regulations, which have also been published.

The proposals call for external packaging to be a drab brown and for any text featured on the product to be in grey Helvetica typeface. The name of the brand may only appear once on the front, back or bottom of the package.

Health warnings that currently appear on cigarettes will continue to remain on the packaging.

The plans come from an independent report conducted by Sir Cyril Chantler in 2012, which concluded that plain packaging on tobacco products would have “a positive effect on public health”.

In April,  WIPR reported that the Ellison was drafting regulations from results in the report.

The move will follow Australia, which in 2012 introduced a law regulating the packaging of tobacco products.

Ellison said: “We are minded to introduce regulations to provide for standardised packaging of tobacco products in line with Cyril Chantler’s recommendations. It is vital that any decision is properly and fully informed. This consultation includes a set of draft regulations so it is clear how such a policy would work in practice.”

“I urge anybody with any new evidence relating to the wider implications of introducing standardised packaging to contribute so their voice can be heard. All aspects of the policy will be considered before a final decision is made,” she added.

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers' SEP cartel
11 June 2024

