Subscribe
shutterstock-159280403-web
Photo: Stocksnapper / Shutterstock.com
30 April 2014Trademarks

Tougher Chinese trademark law enters into force

Revisions to China’s trademark law that include increased fines for trademark infringement are set to enter into force today, May 1.

Several changes will be implemented, including the ability to register sounds and colours as trademarks for the first time.

However, the most notable change will allow courts to issue statutory damages of up to RMB 3 million ($480,000) for infringement, six times more than the current maximum.

Also included in the new law is the specification of time periods for completing a trademark registration, review and objection procedure.

It stipulates that the China Trademark Office should complete the examination of registration applications within nine months of the receipt of application documents.

The law also includes a provision that the term “well-known trademark” is not an honorary title and should be banned from use in packaging and advertising.

The amendments were passed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, on August 30, 2013.

It is the third time China has amended its trademark law, created in 1982, following changes in 1993 and 2001.

Revisions to the trademark law are among a number of attempts by the Chinese government to strengthen the legal protection of IP.

Earlier this month, the government announced it was set to launch a series of crackdowns on online copyright infringement and that it is considering introducing a dedicated IP court.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
China gives trademark law changes the green light
4 September 2013   Lawmakers in China have approved the third and final reading of the latest revisions to the country’s trademark law.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges