Subscribe
shutterstock_1588160347_tinseltown
26 February 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Taylor Swift’s rights holders countersues Evermore theme park

Taylor Swift’s rights holders TAS Rights Management has launched a countersuit against Utah theme park Evermore Park, following the park’s accusation that Swift infringed its trademarks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
California court allows Taylor Swift to shake off lawsuit
14 February 2018   The US District Court for the Central District of California has dismissed a copyright claim brought against singer Taylor Swift by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.
Trademarks
Computer store drops trademark claim against Taylor Swift
2 May 2019   Taylor Swift is no longer being sued for trademark infringement after a New York-based computer store dismissed its claims against the singer.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton