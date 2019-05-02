Subscribe
2 May 2019Trademarks

Computer store drops trademark claim against Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is no longer being sued for trademark infringement after a New York-based computer store dismissed its claims against the singer.

According to a filing yesterday, May 1 at the  US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Swift and  SwiftLife have dismissed their claims against each other, with each party bearing its own costs.

The dispute dates to July 2018 when SwiftLife alleged that Swift’s social networking mobile app “The Swift Life” infringed its trademark.

SwiftLife currently owns the trademark for its name for goods and services including computer software repairs, consulting services and the use of computer hardware and software systems.

“The Swift Life”, which allows users to share pictures and videos of the singer with one another, was launched in October 2017 by Swift and game development company Glu Games. Glu Games was also named as defendants in the original complaint.

In its filing, SwiftLife said Glu Games and Swift launched their app “without first obtaining SwiftLife’s written consent or a license from SwiftLife”.

The computer store said that prior to the launch of the app, SwiftLife was among the top Google search results for “Swift Life”. However, since the singer’s app was announced, the store has slipped down the search resultS.

SwiftLife said consequently, its revenue in 2018 was down compared to the previous year.

Additionally, SwiftLife said there had been numerous instances where individuals intending to interact with the singer’s app have instead contacted the retailer.

“Even before the app went live, SwiftLife has been flooded with messages from users of the app through the ‘help@swiftlife.com’ email address,” the complaint said.

Today's top stories:

Court dismisses trade secrets theft claim against LG

iRobot ends patent litigation against Hoover

Qualcomm’s settlement payment from Apple revealed

