Subscribe
1 December 2012Trademarks

Strawman model: ICANN responds to rights' owners concerns

Trademark owners appear to have made headway in their long-running attempts to enhance the mechanisms for protecting their rights in the new gTLD space.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Complaint filed over gTLD trademark meetings
13 December 2012   The ombudsman at the International Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has received a complaint about two recent meetings covering rights protection under the generic top-level domain (gTLD) programme.
Trademarks
Are you protected? The Trademark Clearinghouse
1 December 2012   Under its new generic top-level domain programme, ICANN has set up the Trademark Clearinghouse to help assuage the concerns of trademark owners. Petter Rindforth takes a look at what the Clearinghouse will offer.
article
Clearing the way: trademark protection and new gTLDs
1 September 2012   As part of its new gTLD programme, ICANN has committed to establishing a Trademark Clearinghouse for protecting intellectual property rights. TB&I talks to Jan Corstens and Vicky Folens of Deloitte about the details.


Editor's picks

Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
AI
Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025

Editor's picks

AI
Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025
Patents
Netlist counsel: How we beat Samsung in computer chip clash, again
2 April 2025
Diversity
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
31 March 2025
Patents
Acting USPTO director enacts new PTAB policy with Motorola decision
31 March 2025
Artificial Intelligence
7 things to consider before buying IP technology
26 March 2025
Trademarks
Enforcement mix: IP teams share recipes to reduce costs
21 March 2025

More articles

Venable acquires accomplished IP trial lawyer for San Fran office
WATCH: How to navigate the current Chinese IP prosecution and enforcement landscape
UKIPO unveils next phase of digital transformation with TM changes
WATCH: Protect your brand internationally - PR, third parties, and trademark strategies
Coach steps up anti-dupes campaign in Quince handbag suit
Hitting the right note: Sound trademarks at the EUIPO
Why China’s ruling on ‘Envy’ apples strengthens core plant variety rights
WATCH: Celebrity chef IP agreements in the hotel and casino space