Subscribe
gresei-shutterstock-com
17 September 2015Trademarks

Scotch whisky granted GI protection in OAPI nations

Scotland’s Scotch whisky has been registered as a geographical indication (GI) in 17 African countries, the body that protects the drink has said.

The spirit has been registered in all nations that are members of the African Organization of Intellectual Property (OAPI), a group of 17 countries including Cameroon and Senegal, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said.

GIs offer protection to food and drink and show that a product has come from a certain location and been produced in a certain way.

Scotch whisky must be made in specific Scottish locations, be created using water, cereals and yeast, and be matured for at least three years.

The news means that Scotch whisky will have a “high level of legal protection” against fakes across the OAPI countries, the SWA said.

Andrew Swift, legal counsel at the SWA, said: “This is a significant step forward in the protection of Scotch whisky.

“GI status is of great value to the Scotch whisky industry and ensures we have the tools we need to protect consumers and stop unfair competition. Demand for Scotch from countries in OAPI is growing. Between 2005 and 2014, Scotch exports to all OAPI countries increased to £13.6 million ($21.1 million) from just under £5 million.”

The news comes as the European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee said GI protection should be extended beyond food and drink products.

If the changes are approved GI protection would cover products including the Laguiole, a French pocket knife, and Scottish tartan.

The proposed text, a non-legislative resolution, will now go to the European Commission for a debate, which may precede a full commission proposal and vote.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act