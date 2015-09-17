Scotch whisky granted GI protection in OAPI nations

Scotland’s Scotch whisky has been registered as a geographical indication (GI) in 17 African countries, the body that protects the drink has said.

The spirit has been registered in all nations that are members of the African Organization of Intellectual Property (OAPI), a group of 17 countries including Cameroon and Senegal, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said.

GIs offer protection to food and drink and show that a product has come from a certain location and been produced in a certain way.

Scotch whisky must be made in specific Scottish locations, be created using water, cereals and yeast, and be matured for at least three years.

The news means that Scotch whisky will have a “high level of legal protection” against fakes across the OAPI countries, the SWA said.

Andrew Swift, legal counsel at the SWA, said: “This is a significant step forward in the protection of Scotch whisky.

“GI status is of great value to the Scotch whisky industry and ensures we have the tools we need to protect consumers and stop unfair competition. Demand for Scotch from countries in OAPI is growing. Between 2005 and 2014, Scotch exports to all OAPI countries increased to £13.6 million ($21.1 million) from just under £5 million.”

The news comes as the European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee said GI protection should be extended beyond food and drink products.

If the changes are approved GI protection would cover products including the Laguiole, a French pocket knife, and Scottish tartan.

The proposed text, a non-legislative resolution, will now go to the European Commission for a debate, which may precede a full commission proposal and vote.