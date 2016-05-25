Subscribe
yorkman-shutterstock-com
25 May 2016Trademarks

Police seize £30m worth of fakes in Scotland

Police and Trading Standards officers have seized £30 million ($43 million) worth of fake goods from a market in Glasgow.

According to a report by  Herald Scotland published on Monday, May 23, 100 arrests were made by Trading Standards and police officers at Glasgow’s Barras market.

They seized counterfeit shoes, tobacco, clothes, electronics and bags which were falsely labelled as designer and were a result of intelligence compiled by officials from brands, the police and Trading Standards.

The findings were circulated by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

During an operation called Operation Salang between Trading Standards officers and police, the items were found.

It was set up to try and protect the intellectual property of brands and reduce illegal counterfeiting.

Huw Watkins, head of intelligence at the IPO, said: “It started just over two years ago in response to the sort of criminality we were seeing in the area around the Barras.”

The Scottish government and Glasgow City Council have a £5 million budget to regenerate the Barras area.

Earlier this year,  WIPR reported that Manchester’s ‘counterfeit street’ was reported by the IPO to have had more than £1 million fakes seized from the area in 2013.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UKIPO publishes report on UK ‘counterfeit street’
19 January 2016   An area in Manchester has been nicknamed ‘counterfeit street’ because of the amount of fake goods sold there, according to a report by the UK Intellectual Property Office.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges