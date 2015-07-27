Subscribe
27 July 2015

Chinese police seize ‘more than 41,000’ fake iPhones

Police in China have reportedly seized more than 41,000 counterfeit iPhones in capital city Beijing and have arrested nine people.

According to Reuterspolice uncovered a counterfeit operation that produced “more than 41,000” fake iPhones that were being produced in a factory. The phones had an estimated value of around RMB120 million ($19 million).

The factory, which according to the report was run under the disguise of a “gadget maintenance shop”, was raided in May. But Beijing’s Public Security Bureau only posted details of the raid on social media yesterday, July 26, Reuters said.

The factory was set up in January and was run by a husband and wife team alongside “hundreds” of workers.

During the raid, which took place on May 14, police also seized 1,400 handsets and accessories that were being repackaged for export.

Police said they carried out the raid after receiving a tip-off from US authorities.

Apple had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication but we will update the story should the company get in touch.

