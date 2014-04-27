Subscribe
shutterstock-187595699-web
Illustration: Vectomart / Shutterstock.com
28 April 2014Trademarks

PIPCU suspends 2,500 counterfeit websites in eight months

The UK’s IP police team has suspended more than 2,000 websites selling counterfeit goods since its launch eight months ago, the organisation says.

Websites offering fake Abercrombie, Hollister and Jack Wills clothing as well as various Gucci items and Thomas Sabo jewellery were among 2,500 suspended since September last year.

The websites were targeted as part of the Police IP Crime Unit’s (PIPCU) Operation Ashiko, which has seen it work in collaboration with brands and domain name registries including the .uk registry Nominet.

Currently being funded by the UK Intellectual Property Office, PIPCU launched in September last year.

The police team’s head, Andy Fyfe, said the suspensions were “further evidence” of its commitment to clamp down on IP crime.

Fyfe added: “Behind many of these websites lies an organised crime gang funnelling off the money spent by unsuspecting customers on what they think are quality products.”

Daniela Süss, brand protection manager at Thomas Sabo, said it was “excited” about the work PIPCU is doing in the UK.

“This initiative sets a massive strike against fraudulent sellers and ensures consumer protection as well as protection of the UK economy itself,” Süss added.

PIPCU’s funding is due to expire in 2015 but, earlier this month, TBO reported that Mike Weatherley, a member of the UK government and an IP adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron, had called for it to be made permanent.

The unit has previously carried out raids that resulted in several arrests for copyright infringement and selling counterfeit goods.

Last week, it also forced the closure of a popular sports torrent website, Sports Torrent Network.

The latest announcement was made to tie in with World IP Day, which took place on April 26.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK police explore cutting pirate sites’ revenue
1 May 2014   A system for cutting advertising from websites hosting pirated material is to be drawn up by the UK’s IP office and a specialist police force.
Trademarks
IP police arrest man for suspected Royal Mail fraud
22 May 2014   The UK’s specialist IP crime unit arrested a man today, May 22, on suspicion of committing fraud against the Royal Mail in order to sell counterfeit CDs.
Copyright
Gang jailed over ‘The Expendables 3’ torrent offences: PIPCU
19 March 2019   Four UK-based men have been sentenced to prison after setting up an illegal torrent website for high-profile films and costing the industry approximately £8.5 million.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act