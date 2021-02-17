Subscribe
17 February 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Peloton launches legal battle over 'Spinning' trademark

Exercise bike manufacturer Peloton has filed a petition to cancel a rival’s trademark of “Spinning”, claiming it is abusively enforcing the mark.

