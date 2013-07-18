Subscribe
specsaverslogo
19 July 2013Trademarks

One to watch: CJEU rules on Specsavers v Asda

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has clarified that using a composite trademark can sustain a mark that forms one of its components.

In 2009 supermarket retailer Asda launched an advertising campaign for optical products that targeted Specsavers, the UK’s largest chain of opticians, by using the slogans ‘Be a real spec saver at Asda’ and ‘Spec savings at ASDA’ and several logos.

In response, Specsavers sued Asda in the UK for infringing several Community trademarks, including word marks for ‘Specsavers’ and figurative marks, one of which was a black logo with no writing (wordless mark).

The England & Wales High Court dismissed Specsavers’ infringement claims a year later and revoked the wordless mark for non-use.

On appeal, the UK Court of Appeal held in 2012 that Specsavers’ figurative marks could prevent Asda from using the slogans and logos in its advertising campaign.

But it referred five questions on two points of law, the first being whether the use of the double-oval logo jointly with the word ‘Specsavers’ constituted genuine use of the wordless mark.

The second, according to the court, was whether the colour green, which Specsavers has always used to represent its wordless logo mark and which Asda used in its advertising, affected the assessment of likelihood of confusion and taking unfair advantage.

On July 18, the CJEU found that where a blank logo, even when used in tandem with a word mark, is recognised by consumers as an independent trademark, adding the word mark does not significantly alter its distinctive character – and the blank logo survives as a trademark.

This provision applies as long as the differences between the used and registered marks “do not change the distinctive character” of the registered mark, the court said.

Assessing the colour question, the court said where a black or white trademark is registered but used extensively in a colour, subsequently becoming “associated in the mind of a significant portion of the public” with that colour, the alleged infringement by a coloured sign is relevant when assessing the likelihood of confusion or unfair advantage.

At the same time, the court said, where the potential infringer is itself commonly associated with the colour used for the sign, such as Asda’s green in this case, this can potentially counteract confusion or association with the earlier sign.

Alastair Shaw, of counsel at Hogan Lovells LLP, said both aspects of the ruling are important from an enforcement perspective.

“Brand owners will welcome the first part – that the use of a composite mark can sustain a mark which is one of its components.”

“But I am particularly interested in the colour issue. It’s particularly interesting that courts can also take into account the colour of the allegedly infringing mark. In most cases, it’s probably not going to make a big difference, as the colour of the allegedly infringing mark will be different. My hunch is the colour issue will even itself out at the Court of Appeal – although the use of the green colour will make Specsavers’ case stronger, the court can also take into account Asda’s use of green to counteract.”

He added: “We will wait to see what the Court of Appeal makes of it, and then we will have a better idea.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Wordless trademark restored to Specsavers, rules UK court
16 October 2014   The UK Court of Appeal has overturned a previous decision by the English High Court that revoked a black wordless trademark held by optician Specsavers.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act