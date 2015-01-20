Nike counterfeits seized at UK port

UK border officials have seized thousands of pairs of counterfeit Nike trainers, worth around £800,000 ($1.2 million).

The haul, comprising 10,000 pairs, was made at the port of Harwich, Essex by the UK Border Force. Officials had discovered the trainers in a trailer that had arrived from Latvia.

Based on their recommended retail price, the shoes would have been worth £800,000 to Nike, a multinational sportswear company.

After they were intercepted, the trainers were passed on to trading standards officials, according to a statement from Essex County Council on January 20.

Councillor Roger Walters, Essex County Council’s lead for trading standards, said he was pleased that the consignment of counterfeit goods had been intercepted before reaching the public.

“Counterfeit goods are never worth the money for consumers. There are no guarantees with counterfeit products and there are no assurances that their production meets the required safety guidelines.”

It is the second large haul of counterfeits made at UK ports in recent months.

In November last year, fake Disney goods, including dolls purporting to be official merchandise from the hit film Frozen, were among 5,470 counterfeits seized at the port of Dover in Kent.