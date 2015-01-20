Subscribe
shutterstock-237226108-web
Giuseppe Costantino / Shutterstock.com
20 January 2015Trademarks

Nike counterfeits seized at UK port

UK border officials have seized thousands of pairs of counterfeit Nike trainers, worth around £800,000 ($1.2 million).

The haul, comprising 10,000 pairs, was made at the port of Harwich, Essex by the UK Border Force. Officials had discovered the trainers in a trailer that had arrived from Latvia.

Based on their recommended retail price, the shoes would have been worth £800,000 to Nike, a multinational sportswear company.

After they were intercepted, the trainers were passed on to trading standards officials, according to a statement from Essex County Council on January 20.

Councillor Roger Walters, Essex County Council’s lead for trading standards, said he was pleased that the consignment of counterfeit goods had been intercepted before reaching the public.

“Counterfeit goods are never worth the money for consumers. There are no guarantees with counterfeit products and there are no assurances that their production meets the required safety guidelines.”

It is the second large haul of counterfeits made at UK ports in recent months.

In November last year, fake Disney goods, including dolls purporting to be official merchandise from the hit film Frozen, were among 5,470 counterfeits seized at the port of Dover in Kent.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act