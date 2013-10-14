Subscribe
15 October 2013Trademarks

Newly named UK court issues first judgement

The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, formerly the Patents County Court, has issued the first judgement under a new name following its re-branding at the start of the month.

On October 1, the court was renamed in a bid by the UK Government to make its services clearer to the public.

At the time, the UK’s IP Minister, Lord Younger, said the change would “re-energise” the court, adding that it would it make it easier for businesses to understand and navigate the IP courts should a dispute occur.

The ruling, published on October 14, centred on a passing off dispute involving the use of the word ‘Boca’ to describe a restaurant and its events.

The claimant in the case was a Bristol-based company called Bocacina, which runs a restaurant called Bocabar and owns a trademark for the word Boca.

Bocacina said the defendant, which owns a separate restaurant called Boca Bistro Café, was liable for infringement due to the use of the word Boca. The defendant owned a trademark for Boca Bistro Café.

According to the court judgement, the word ‘Boca’ is commonly referred to in relation to Bocabar, which also hosts a series of themed nights and special offers using the Boca trademark as a prefix.

Sitting as a newly-titled Enterprise Judge, Daniel Alexander QC ruled that there had been instances of confusion between the two names and that Internet searches for Boca Bristol gave results for both parties.

“During 2012 several people appear to have thought that the Boca Bistro Café was connected to Bocabar,” Alexander wrote.

“Although it is not possible reliably to quantify what proportion of the relevant public is likely to be confused … it is likely to be a significant number.”

The judgement added that the defendant had “misrepresented” to the public or trade that its business or goods or services “are those of the claimant or someone connected with it.”

Boca Bistro Café’s trademark, UK No 2594410, was declared invalid.

One of the main reasons outlined for the court's name change was to indicate that the court covered all aspects of IP and was not restricted to patent cases.

“After the fanfare of the name change, it’s great to see the first judgment of the newly constituted IPEC, and appropriate that it’s a passing off case,” said David Stone, partner in the London office of Simmons & Simmons LLP.

“This demonstrates the broad jurisdiction of the court – not just patents, but trademarks, registered and unregistered designs, copyright and passing off.

“The new name properly reflects the IPEC’s cost effective alternative to IP litigation elsewhere in the High Court - and the Small Claims Track for cases under £10,000 is an even cheaper option still (although patents, and, sadly, registered designs are excluded from the Small Claims Track).

“The IPEC is a designated Community Design Court and Community Trademark Court, able to grant pan-EU injunctions, so the new name also says clearly to business, and particularly business across Europe, that England & Wales has a low cost, speedy, specialist IP court.”

“We will all get used to the new name in due course,” Stone added.

The IPEC is yet to find a replacement for former judge Colin Birss, who was appointed as a justice in the England & Wales High Court in May this year.

According to Gwilym Roberts, partner at Kilburn & Strode in London, the court was already a success under its former name.

Roberts, who said the court “came into its own” under the guidance of Birss, added, “it was in recognition of this that the court is being promoted even more strongly.

“The rename indicates the continuing effort to modernise, to send out the right messages and to represent the full spectrum of work it does.

“IP is all about creativity, and it is apt that within the legal framework surrounding IP we’re now seeing similar levels of innovation.  We’re encountering modernisation across the board in the legal system and it’s a matter of pride for IP practitioners to find ourselves at the cutting edge.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK announces IP court rebrand
1 October 2013   As of October 1, the UK Patents County Court will be known as the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court and will sit within the Chancery Division of the High Court in London.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act