Subscribe
shutterstock-223247203-web
Cylonphoto / Shutterstock.com
3 December 2014Trademarks

Nestlé dealt Kit Kat blow in Singapore

Confectionary multinational Nestlé has lost a court case against a Singapore-based foods company in which it alleged that its trademarks for the Kit Kat chocolate bar had been infringed.

Nestlé alleged that Petra Foods’s Take It chocolate wafer bar was too similar in shape to its renowned Kit Kat bar.

But, according to the Singapore-based publication Business Times, Justice Chan Seng Onn at the High Court of Singapore rejected Nestlés claim.

Onn then ruled in favour of Petra's counterclaim to invalidate Nestle's trademark registrations for the shapes of Kit Kat bars, the newspaper reported.

Onn reportedly said: "Imitation is no less a valid business strategy than innovation. There is nothing unconscionable about competition. Even if the defendants did copy, it is not wrong unless such copying impinges the plaintiff’s legal rights."

Switzerland-based Nestlé did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But, speaking to food news website just-food.com, a company spokesperson said it was “very disappointed” by the court’s decision and would “in all likelihood” appeal against it.

The Kit Kat, which comes in ‘fingers’ of two and four bars of chocolate, is a key product for Nestlé, and the company has attempted to obtain trademark registration for the shape around the world.

Petra Foods produces and sells chocolate products mainly for the Southeast Asia market.

Despite its failure in Singapore, Nestlé was successful in a recent court decision in South Africa.

Last week, the country’s Supreme Court overturned a decision by the North Gauteng High Court that had ruled that the Tiffany Break bar—produced by Middle Eastern company Iffco—did not infringe the trademark registration for the Kit Kat shape.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Nestlé heads to South Africa’s top court in Kit Kat row
19 January 2015   A trademark battle in South Africa over the shape of the Kit Kat chocolate bar has reached the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court of South Africa.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges