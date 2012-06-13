Subscribe
14 June 2012Trademarks

Meerkat loses porn website dispute

The owner of price-comparison website 'Compare The Market' has become the first business to lose a dispute over a .xxx domain name (covering adult content) that matches one of its brands.

BGL, which markets comparethemarket.com using a Russian meerkat character called Aleksandr, filed a complaint over comparethemarket.xxx at the Czech Arbitration Court.

The complaint falls under the Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy (UDRP), which is used to resolve clashes between trademark owners and website registrants.

The UDRP requires complainants to satisfy three criteria to secure a transfer of a website: the domain name is identical or confusingly similar to its trademark; the registrant has no rights to, or legitimate interests in, the domain; and the domain was registered and used in bad faith.

Since December 2011, when the adult domains went on general sale, brand owners have won every dispute over .xxx domains. Some complainants have also used the Rapid Evaluation Service, a faster mechanism that is designed exclusively for .xxx clashes. All complainants using this policy have succeeded.

But the Czech Arbitration Court, one of four global UDRP service providers, ruled against BGL on May 15, 2012. The court said the company failed to satisfy the third element of the policy: bad faith.

It said BGL failed to show that the registrant had tried to sell the domain back to it; had registered other infringing domains; or had tried to profit from the domain—all behaviour indicating bad faith.

According to the court, BGL claimed the website was completely inactive—which, if proven, is usually sufficient to prove bad faith. But the panellist Mike Rodenbaugh said this was not necessarily the case. “Clearly, ‘compare the market’ could relate to myriad different types of markets and myriad different comparisons within each one, as demonstrated by a simple web search,” he said.

However, BGL would be able to file a second complaint over the website if it could show that the facts of the case had altered. A change in the use of the domain would be sufficient for this.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act