Subscribe
shutterstock_378537616_sean_pavone
22 September 2022TrademarksSarah Speight

MARQUES: European TM drop ‘is a reality’

Annual trademark conference kicks off in Madrid | Director general of the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office flags slow-down in trademarks as a cause for concern.

The MARQUES 36th Annual Conference met in Madrid this week at its first full face-to-face event since before the pandemic.

The focus of this year’s event is a celebration of trademarks, with panel sessions addressing how sustainability and new technologies will shape the future of brands.

The conference, held this week September 20-23, received more than 900 delegates from 12 countries at the Hotel Riu and the Barcelo Torre de Madrid.

José Antonio Gil Celedonio, director general of the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (SPTO), gave a welcome address at the formal opening on Wednesday.

He stressed the importance of prioritising a "user-oriented approach" as well as cooperation between users and the public and private sectors.

Acknowledging the “constantly evolving” services of the SPTO, Gil Celedonio also stated that IP offices and the services they provide will change beyond recognition in the coming decade.

“We can all agree that in 10 years, everything will be very different for us in our IP offices and for you as users of our systems,” he said.

Referring to the theme of this year’s conference—how sustainability and technology will shape the future of brands—he said that this topic should be embraced.

“Our combined public and private corporations should be at the very core of these future debates on how IP rights can help the achievement of, for example, the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of trademark and brand owners to the economic growth and competitiveness of Europe, he insisted that “IP rights cannot be an issue that we underestimate”.

“Of course, we are facing times of turbulence, which [has] an impact on the trademark field,” he said, adding that in Spain and Europe, “the drop in terms of trademark applications is a reality”.

“For the first time [in] more than 10 years, unless something extraordinary happens in the last month of 2022, the number of European trademark applications will be not higher than in the previous year,” he added.

While taking into account the fact that inflation and other events across the world are affecting the situation, he was adamant that European countries must remain resilient.

“It is our duty to remain proactive in these contexts, now even more than ever. We must talk and we must highlight that our single market is robust.

“Trademarks are the best vehicle for goods and services in this market, and basic to our competitiveness in Europe [as well as] the rest of the world. And [trademarks are] key to the protection of the goodwill and the reputation of those very same products and services.”

Also speaking at the welcome address was José Luis Martínez-Almeida Navasqüés, Mayor of Madrid and a Spanish state lawyer. The session was moderated by Joachim Hofman, chair of the MARQUES Council.

Panel topics at the event will include artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain; digital dispute resolution; how to integrate and prioritise sustainability; responding to external disruption; virtual/augmented reality and deep fakes; branding innovative products; and enforcement in the metaverse.

In addition, there will be panels on Court of Justice of the European Union and General Court case law, judicial approaches to parasitic competition, and international design protection strategies.

A hybrid event was held last year in The Hague, where total physical attendees were limited to approximately 100.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

TM lawyers discuss AI’s potential at MARQUES

UKIPO revokes and rewords Nestlé TMs

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Influential Women in IP
MARQUES: How brands adapt in a changing world
7 June 2021   Brands are having to adapt to changing social norms and beliefs in order to stay relevant. Marion Heathcote of Marques explains how brands can stay in touch with what consumers want.
Patents
Seoul semiconductor aims to halt European ‘UV LED’ sales
16 February 2022   A subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Netherlands, looking to bar the sale of allegedly copycat UV light-emitting diode products throughout Europe.
Trademarks
MARQUES: How to be a truly sustainable, protectable brand
26 September 2022   Consumer concern over environmental impact of products is here to stay | Naming a brand, enforcement of IP, and greenwashing discussed by panel | Clyde & Co | Kilburn & Strode | Ecoalf.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges