Marques 2015 preview: Mixing psychology with brands

WIPR is attending the Marques 29th Annual Conference from September 15 to 18 in Vienna, Austria, the home country of composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johann Strauss.

But it isn’t Austria’s rich history of classical music that will be the subject of this week’s discussions. Instead, brand psychology is the key theme of the conference, appropriate given that Austria is also the home country of Sigmund Freud.

Tomorrow, September 16, Marques delegates will hear from Joachim Bornkamm, a presiding judge at Germany’s highest court, the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof), on this interesting topic.

Also tomorrow, workshops on how trademark lawyers can put together a credible market survey in disputes and the threats facing brands advertising online will be held.

The World Intellectual Property Organization will also update delegates on its latest developments.

Thursday, September 17, will give attendees the chance to grill officials from the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market on some of the key topics concerning Community trademarks.

Ian Lowe, chair of the Marques anti-counterfeiting and parallel trade team, will host a discussion on the introduction of the 2014 Customs Regulation and how it can be used by brands to protect their trademarks.

After that, delegates will have the choice of attending discussions on well-known trademarks, geographical indications and non-cancellation issues.

On the final day, September 18, Elizabeth Zakl-Buchner, a member of the Marques design team, will chair a discussion on 3D printing.

Oh, and of course, we mustn't forget the drinks. Marques guests will be treated to a visit to the Palais Liechtenstein and a gala dinner at the Schönbrunn Palace on Wednesday and Thursday night respectively.

WIPR will bring you updates on all of the key topics and talking points throughout the conference.

If you spot one of our team, come and say hello!