Subscribe
rawpixel-shutterstock-com-12
16 September 2015Trademarks

Marques 2015: Austria’s IP office 'must broaden' IP understanding for SMEs

The vice president of the Austrian Patent and Trademark Office has said that small and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not consider trademark protection important but that it is the job of the office to reverse this attitude.

Andrea Scheichl, vice president of the office, was speaking at the Marques 29th Annual Conference, which began today, September 16, in Austria’s capital Vienna.

Scheichl said it was the duty of her office to “broaden the understanding” of trademark rights among SMEs and the advantages of obtaining protection for their brands.

Also, giving an opening statement to the conference, she said she was excited that a political agreement had been made over the EU trademark package after many years of waiting.

“It is a special year for trademarks,” she said.

Earlier this year, the European Commission, Parliament and Council concluded their trilogue talks on a trademark package, which will see Community trademark renewal fees drop and implement other changes.

Measures on tackling counterfeit goods-in-transit were also strengthened under the package.

Once the package is formally adopted by the three bodies, EU member states will have three years to adapt their national laws in accordance with the measures.

Scheichl said she expected the package to be formally adopted in December.

The Marques 29th Annual Conference runs from September 15 to 18.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Marques 2015: ‘Legal bias’ against colours and shapes must be overcome
16 September 2015   A judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Germany has said European courts must overcome a “legal bias” against colours and shapes of trademarks as indicators of origin.
Trademarks
Marques 2015: Honda questions EU anti-counterfeiting law
17 September 2015   A counsel at motor company Honda has questioned whether a requirement for providing information on counterfeit distribution channels, outlined under an EU law adopted last year, is “necessary” in order to make authorities take action.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act