Marques 2015: Austria’s IP office 'must broaden' IP understanding for SMEs

The vice president of the Austrian Patent and Trademark Office has said that small and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not consider trademark protection important but that it is the job of the office to reverse this attitude.

Andrea Scheichl, vice president of the office, was speaking at the Marques 29th Annual Conference, which began today, September 16, in Austria’s capital Vienna.

Scheichl said it was the duty of her office to “broaden the understanding” of trademark rights among SMEs and the advantages of obtaining protection for their brands.

Also, giving an opening statement to the conference, she said she was excited that a political agreement had been made over the EU trademark package after many years of waiting.

“It is a special year for trademarks,” she said.

Earlier this year, the European Commission, Parliament and Council concluded their trilogue talks on a trademark package, which will see Community trademark renewal fees drop and implement other changes.

Measures on tackling counterfeit goods-in-transit were also strengthened under the package.

Once the package is formally adopted by the three bodies, EU member states will have three years to adapt their national laws in accordance with the measures.

Scheichl said she expected the package to be formally adopted in December.

The Marques 29th Annual Conference runs from September 15 to 18.