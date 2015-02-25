Magners manufacturer sued over Cider Hog dispenser

A UK brewery has sued the manufacturer of cider brand Magners, arguing that the name and graphics of one of its cider dispensers infringes its trademark.

Surrey-based Hogs Back Brewery has claimed that the Cider Hog dispenser, launched by C&C Group in 2013, may cause confusion with its Hazy Hog brand of cider.

The brewery filed a lawsuit at the UK-based Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court last week.

Hogs Back has a registered UK trademark for ‘Hazy Hog’ in class 33, which covers alcoholic drinks.

C&C Group also has a registered UK trademark for its product, in class 11, which covers refrigerated packaging.

But Hogs Back has claimed that the dispenser uses a “similar name and graphics” to the Hazy Hog brand.

The Hazy Hog logo features a picture of a yellow hog with the words ‘Hazy Hog’ above it; in the ‘o’ of the ‘Hog’ is a red apple. The Cider Hog dispenser is black in colour and has a white hog pictured on the side, above the words ‘Cider Hog’.

In a statement, Hogs Back said it contacted C&C to try to resolve the dispute amicably but had been forced to take action.

“Over the past six months, we have tried to find a solution which would satisfy both parties, but without success. Regrettably, we have turned to court proceedings, but still hope that discussions may generate an acceptable resolution,” it added.

Dublin-based C&C Group, which also manages the Bulmers brand of cider, did not respond to a request for comment.