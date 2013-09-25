Subscribe
26 September 2013Trademarks

KPMG lays out gTLD vision

Professional services company KPMG has said a .brand generic top-level domain (gTLD) should be seen as a secure registry database, "not just a domain name".

Speaking at The Digital Marketing & gTLD Strategy Congress in London, David Green from KPMG said "much of the .brand focus so far has been on the domain name, but applicants have a much more complex registry system than that".

"A secure gTLD registry is a critical aspect of Internet infrastructure," said the head of global digital marketing.

"We did not apply just to upgrade our domain name, but to operate a secure registry at the root of the Internet."

This concept of a .brand as a secure space rather than a mere address, Green told WIPR later on, will be a topic focussed on increasingly in the future.

KPMG's only application was for .kpmg, and in the session Green listed some of the benefits of having a .brand gTLD, including "superfast servers at the root of the internet" and a "massively scalable database".

Further advantages were an enhanced security of Internet connections, a platform for innovation and a unique addressing system, which has implications for authenticity, IP protection and SEO.

"You will have a much greater degree of control of your brand in digital channels," he added.

With the first new gTLDs almost ready to launch, Green said now is an "opportune moment" to look at overall IP protection, because many organisations take a "disjointed" approach to protecting trademarks, domain names and other IP.

"Look at all those and centralise," he said.

He added that in too many organisations .brand gTLDs have been championed by only "a few individuals" while the rest of the company remains largely unaware of them, so internal communications are crucial for all applicants.

The conference finishes on Friday 27.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act