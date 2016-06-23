Subscribe
23 June 2016Trademarks

Korea joins Hague Agreement and Singapore Treaty

North Korea has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)-administered Hague Agreement and Singapore Treaty, which cover design and trademark protection respectively.

According to a WIPO news release on Wednesday, June 22, the country deposited its instrument of accession to both treaties on June 13.

The Hague Agreement covers protection for industrial designs in all participating nations, while the Singapore Treaty establishes common standards for procedural aspects of trademark registration and licensing.

Korea’s accession brings the Singapore Treaty’s membership up to 46, and the Hague Agreement now has 66 members.

The treaties will enter into force in Korea on September 13 this year.

Last year,  WIPR reported that an official at the UK Intellectual Property Office said the UK would be seeking to join the Hague Agreement at “some point” in 2016.

