Italian police seize 9,000 fake Moët & Chandon bottles from shed

Police have seized more than 9,000 bottles of counterfeit Moët & Chandon champagne from a shed in northern Italy.

The haul, uncovered by Italy’s financial police service the Guardia di Finanza, would have been worth around €350,000 ($382,000) at retail price.

Around 40,000 Moët & Chandon labels were also found. Had they been authentic put to use on real bottles, the sellers could have earned around €1.8 million, police said.

The bottles were seized from a shed in the Padua region of Italy last year, but the news was only announced on Monday, February 1.

Police said eight people had been found in the shed and that an investigation is continuing.

