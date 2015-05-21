Subscribe
s-bukley-shutterstock-com-2-
s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
21 May 2015Trademarks

Irish media company sues Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper

The publisher of The Irish Times newspaper has sued the company behind UK-based newspaper The Times, in a lawsuit centring on a soon-to-be-launched online news service.

The dispute concerns the online news publication The Times Ireland proposed by the Rupert Murdoch owned group Times Newspapers. The Irish Times has claimed that the title infringes a trademark it owns.

According to a  report by The Irish Times, which is not connected to the Murdoch-owned title, the online newspaper has not yet gone live.

The Irish Times Ltd, the newspaper’s publishing company, has requested that the High Court of Ireland stops Times Newspapers from using the words Times and Ireland in the title.

The Irish Times owns a trademark for its name covering newspaper publications and other forms of media. It filed for the trademark at the Irish Patents Office in 1996.

Judge Paul Gilligan, hearing the case at the court yesterday (May 20), granted a request to hear the trial on short notice after the publisher argued that the launch of the news service was “imminent”.

He also granted an ex parte application, a procedure which allows just the asserting party to make its argument at trial.

Jonathan Newman, who is representing The Irish Times, said there is “potential for enormous confusion” if The Times Ireland is launched.

The newspaper has also requested that Times Newspapers is prevented from using the domain names thetimesireland.ie and timesireland.ie.

Both domains were registered in October 2014 and November 2014 respectively.

Currently, the domains direct users to news.co.uk, which outlines all the publications published by News UK, the parent company of Times Newspapers.

The trial is set to continue later this month.

The Irish Times and Times Newspapers had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Murdoch publication free to launch in Ireland despite trademark concerns
28 July 2015   An Irish court has refused a request by the publisher of one of Ireland’s national newspapers to place an injunction against a proposed online news service owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Trademarks
Irish and UK Times newspapers settle trademark spat
14 October 2015   The Irish Times Ltd has settled its trademark infringement action against Rupert Murdoch-owned Times Newspapers.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act