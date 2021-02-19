Subscribe
shutterstock_1328648216_oleksandra_naumenko
19 February 2021TrademarksRory O'Neill

IPO rejects ‘Cheerful Buddha’ TM for CBD coffee

A cannabinoid-infused coffee seller can’t register its ‘Cheerful Buddha’ trademark for a wide range of goods, after an opposition from cosmetics company Rituals.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Dr Wolff can’t block CBD haircare brand
2 September 2020   German cosmetics manufacturer Dr August Wolff has failed to block a UK trademark covering a range of cannabidiol-infused hair products.
Trademarks
Nature’s Way accuses CBD maker of TM infringement
28 February 2020   Products infused with cannabidiol are at the centre of a trademark dispute between supplement maker Nature’s Way Products and Arizona-based Nature’s Way Botanicals.
Trademarks
CBD companies face dual TM loss at UKIPO
1 March 2021   Two rival medical cannabis companies have both had their trademarks invalidated at the UK Intellectual Property Office in a dispute over marks covering products containing cannabidiol.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
IPH snaps up another Canadian IP firm with major acquisition
Brazil hands ‘Brand Scotland’ a boost with new Scotch Whisky GI
Vans settles lawsuit with MSCHF over ‘Wavy Baby’ shoes
China standards push takes out 50% of TM agencies
Nigeria: Trademark protection strategies for fintech startups