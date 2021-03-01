Subscribe
shutterstock_1489624160_ira_evva
1 March 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

CBD companies face dual TM loss at UKIPO

Two rival medical cannabis companies have both had their trademarks invalidated at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in a dispute over marks covering products containing cannabidiol (CBD).

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Salesforce loses ‘SyftForce’ TM challenge
16 March 2021   Salesforce failed to cancel a ‘SyftForce’ trademark in UK Intellectual Property Office opposition proceedings last week.
Trademarks
Cointreau and cannabis company settle TM suit
28 June 2022   Liqueur maker Cointreau and Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth have settled their trademark clash over Canopy’s ‘Quatreau’ sparkling water infused with cannabidiol.
article
Clint Eastwood secures victory over CBD company
4 August 2022   Cannabidiol retailer ordered to pay film star more than $2 million in damages| Company stands accused of misappropriating the Hollywood star’s name to sell CBD products online.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
Brazil hands ‘Brand Scotland’ a boost with new Scotch Whisky GI
Vans settles lawsuit with MSCHF over ‘Wavy Baby’ shoes
China standards push takes out 50% of TM agencies
Nigeria: Trademark protection strategies for fintech startups
Foul play in Premier League shirt market stands at $230m a year