iPhone and Samsung Galaxy counterfeits seized in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of counterfeit phones and chargers bearing Apple and Samsung brand names have been seized by authorities in Saudi Arabia.

More than 2,000 counterfeit handsets claiming to be iPhones and Samsung Galaxy were impounded, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) has revealed.

MCI inspectors, along with other Saudi officials, also seized more than 7,000 counterfeit chargers.

The items were confiscated from a warehouse in the Al Batha neighbourhood of capital city Riyadh and were set to be sold in the local market, with the intention of fooling customers through their “seemingly proper” packaging in fake boxes of “high-end” brand names.

All the items were confiscated, while the site was closed down. Those thought to be involved have been summoned for investigation, the MCI said.

In a statement, the MCI added that it “will not tolerate” illegal action and would impose penalties on those involved in fraud and who put the health and safety of consumers at risk.