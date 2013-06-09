Subscribe
10 June 2013Trademarks

IP owners asked to re-register Ethiopian trademarks

The Ethiopian Intellectual Property Office (EIPO) has asked IP owners to re-register any trademarks filed before July 7, 2006.

Changes made to the country’s trademark law in December last year mean that any marks registered before that date will be invalid. The re-registration deadline is June 18, 2014.

On 24 December 2012, Ethiopia introduced the Trademark Registration and Protection Council of Ministers Regulation No. 273/2012 to implement the Ethiopian Trademark Registration and Protection Proclamation No. 515/2006.

Other changes under the new legislation include extending renewal periods from six to seven years, claiming priority based on foreign trademark applications, and introducing cancellation and opposition procedures.

Trademark applications filed from July 7, 2006 to December 24, 2012 fall under the new law, meaning their terms will be extended from six to seven years.

On its website, law firm Spoor & Fisher said there are still some uncertainties with the new trademark system, “particularly concerning documentary requirements, procedures and fees, which need to be clarified by the EIPO ... We reiterate our earlier advice, though, that the earlier trade mark owners file applications to register/re-register their marks, the less likely it is that they will encounter difficulties down the line”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Read all about it: the advantages of cautionary notices
12 August 2021   Ethiopia’s practice of publishing cautionary notices in newspapers may seem old-fashioned but it can benefit trademark owners, says Vera Albino of Inventa International.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act