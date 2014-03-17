IOC to oppose Russian trademark registration

The governing body for the Olympic Games has said it will oppose a trademark registration in Russia that pays homage to a mishap at the Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has told WIPR it is opposed to the application because of its “similarity” with the Olympic symbol.

Last week WIPR reported that Russian businessman Dmitry Medvedev – no relation to the Russian prime minister – had filed an application to trademark an image of four rings and one snowflake.

The image was widely reported after organisers at the Winter Olympics, in Sochi, failed to portray an artistic message that was supposed to show five snowflakes expanding to form the Olympic rings.

“We will give an appropriate response in due course,” the IOC added.