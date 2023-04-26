INTA announces keynote speakers for 2023 Annual Meeting

WIPO head Daren Tang among three keynote speakers at May’s meeting | Singapore hosts with virtual event following in June.

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced that Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), will be among three keynote speakers at its upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting Live+ event.

Jennifer Jones, president of Rotary International, and Danny Marti, head of public affairs and global policy at Tencent, complete the line-up of keynote speakers. The event takes place in Singapore from May 16-20, with a virtual event from June 27-29.

Tang became the first Asian director general of WIPO in October 2020, having formerly served as chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS). He told WIPR in an interview last year about his plans to build “a more inclusive IP ecosystem throughout the world”, focusing on supporting developing nations while respecting political, economic and cultural considerations.

Jones, the founder of Ontario-based media company Media Street Productions, became the first woman to take up the role of president of Rotary International in 2022. She has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for polio eradication, as well as global COVID-19 relief projects. An interview with Jones can be read here.

During his IP career in both public and private sectors, Marti served as President Barack Obama’s intellectual property enforcement coordinator at the White House, which involved coordinating IP enforcement across multiple agencies in the US. Marti now serves on INTA’s DEI Council and leads the global public affairs team at multinational technology and entertainment company Tencent.

Opening the 2023 Annual Meeting on May 17 will be Edwin Tong, Singapore’s minister for culture, community and youth and second minister for law. This year’s guest of honour, Tong focuses on the development and promotion of Singapore’s legal, dispute resolution and IP sector. He has been recognised for his work in reforming the country’s copyright and IP law.

This year’s event will also include speakers from around the world covering two areas; IP and innovation, and business. For more information and to register, visit www.inta.org/events/2023-annual-meeting-live

