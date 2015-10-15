Subscribe
15 October 2015

INTA and Korean IP office sign MOU

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).

Under the terms of the agreement, announced yesterday, October 14, INTA will assist KIPO with developing training programmes for examiners as well as raising public awareness of the importance of trademark protection.

The MOU is the first INTA has signed with a TM5 member. The US, Japan, South Korea, the EU and China are all TM5 members, and in September last year INTA said that the TM5 countries accounted for 70% of global trademark and design applications.

South Korea joined the TM5 in 2011.

J. Scott Evans, the president of INTA, said South Korea is a “hotbed for innovation” and welcomed the agreement.

He said Korean brands will benefit in foreign markets from the support INTA will provide and that the MOU “enables us to assist KIPO in both protecting Korean consumers and educating them about the important role that trademarks play in their daily lives and national economy”.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, chief executive of INTA, said that “while the organisation works extensively with all of the TM5 offices, we are pleased to be formalising our relationship with KIPO and we look forward to working with Korean industry in the future”.

Earlier this year, INTA signed a MOU with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines and the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property in Peru.

