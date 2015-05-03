INTA signs MOU with Philippines IP office

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the intellectual property office in the Philippines.

Signed today (May 4) during INTA’s annual meeting in San Diego, the MOU with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is aimed at increasing cooperation in order to benefit brand owners and consumers in the Philippines and internationally.

One of the plans under the MOU is for INTA and the IPOPHL to focus on training ASEAN customs officers.

“The Philippines is playing an increasingly important role in the regional and global economy,” said INTA president J. Scott Evans. “This MOU will help us to provide greater support to Philippine brands owners and IP practitioners so that they can effectively protect and grow their trademark portfolios.

Allan Gepty, deputy director general of IPOPHL, added: “Other than having a robust economy, the Philippines is now entering a demographic and middle income sweet spot, thus making it a huge market for global brands.”