24 May 2016Trademarks

INTA 2016 session preview: innovative uses of new gTLDs

Today at the INTA annual meeting in Orlando, co-founder of domain name registry Donuts, Dan Schindler, is speaking on a panel about new gTLDs. Here he provides a short preview of what he will discuss.

I will be a featured guest panellist at 10.15am discussing development and usage of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs). My co-panellists include Desleigh Jameson of CentralNic and Frank Schilling of Uniregistry.

The panel, titled “Making Money on .Generic Domain Names”, will review the recent addition of new gTLDs to the internet namespace and discuss their impact on their ability to both defend existing brands and create new web presences for up-and-coming brands. My section of the presentation will particularly focus on what is perhaps the most critical metric for new gTLDs: their usage. I will share examples of some of the more innovative and creative uses of Donuts’ gTLDs.

The panel and I will answer questions regarding new gTLD viability, usage of new gTLDs, and the different companies involved in gTLD expansion and their respective roles.

