3 May 2015Trademarks

INTA 2015: Whole Foods CEO hails ‘conscious capitalism’

The co-chief executive of healthy foods company Whole Foods Market has told the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting that while intellectual property is important, his business's aim is to create a positive change in the world.

Addressing delegates as the keynote speaker at the meeting, currently taking place in San Diego, Walter Robb described his company’s business method as “conscious capitalism”, which he said means trying to create meaningful change in the world while also succeeding as a business.

Robb, who was speaking today (May 3), thanked delegates and INTA for their work in protecting IP and said their work had allowed his company to thrive.

He said the company, which was founded in 1978, went from owning 19 trademarks and one store in Texas when it first started, to having 95,000 trademarks and 360 worldwide stores today.

“We have really benefited from the work that INTA is doing, which has rewarded the value placed on innovation,” Robb said.

Robb added that when building a brand or company, telling stories, team bonding and celebrating achievements are key to success.

Referencing the INTA annual meeting being in its 137th year and the gathering of more than 9,000 IP professionals, Robb explained that his company also holds a gathering with his staff once every three years.

“It’s an important part of building a company that will endure,” he said.

“Our aim is to provide health and well-being and healthy food for the greater good,” he said, adding that ensuring a company has a strong team is part of that aim.

“Brands are important to a business and one of our brands or trademarks is building a better society.”

The INTA annual meeting runs from May 2 to 6.

