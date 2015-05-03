Subscribe
shutterstock-251478760
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
4 May 2015Trademarks

INTA 2015: Twitter, fair use and a ‘socialised’ logo

The bird logo used by social media website Twitter is one of the most “socialised” trademarks in the world, according to head trademark counsel Stephen Coates.

That brings challenges, he said, while speaking today (May 4) at the International Trademark Association’s annual conference in San Diego.

“We encourage people to use the bird logo in tweets,” Coates said, adding that “as long as the bird is used with a reference to the platform, I don’t think there is a licensing issue. It’s nominative fair use.

Twitter’s guidelines say that the bird should always face to the right, and should not be rotated or changed. There should also always be at least 150% buffer space around the bird, according to Twitter.

The word ‘Tweet’ is a trademark, while last month Twitter applied to trademark ‘Tweetstorm’, which is understood to be a number of tweets posted in rapid succession by an individual user on one particular subject.

Last year, photo-sharing platform Twitpic decided to close down after Twitter opposed Twitpic’s US application to trademark its name.

The conference runs from May 2 to 6.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act