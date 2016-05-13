IACC 2016 preview: collaborate to fight counterfeiting

Organised by the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and the International Chamber of Commerce’s Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy (ICC BASCAP), the conference will focus on the theme of intermediaries and the actions that they and rights owners can collectively take to address counterfeiting and piracy.

The conference will aim to cultivate a balanced and constructive dialogue between all industries and sectors, and seek to develop concrete ideas on how to mitigate the risk of counterfeits and pirated products infiltrating the global supply chain.

Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group, and the US ambassador to China, Max Baucus, will offer their respective perspectives on the importance of e-commerce and the industry coming together to fight counterfeiting. Bob Barchiesi, the IACC president, and Jeffrey Hardy, ICC BASCAP director, will be joined by Ma, Baucus and other VIP speakers who will address this year’s spring conference attendees. This year’s conference is shaping up to be the most exciting yet.

“The conference will focus on the theme of intermediaries and the actions that they and rights owners can collectively take to address counterfeiting and piracy.”

ICC BASCAP’s partnership with the IACC on the spring conference is one of many ways ICC BASCAP is helping to increase awareness and understanding of how rights owners and intermediaries can work together to stop criminal networks from infiltrating legitimate intermediary channels to sell their counterfeit and pirated goods.

In addition to the keynote speech and networking opportunities, attendees will have access to six groundbreaking sessions. Topics include: